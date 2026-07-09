Lack of nephrologist at Nilgiris GH forces referral of patients to Coimbatore GH

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital, inaugurated by former Chief Minister M K Stalin a year ago, is yet to deliver the expected benefits. The recent referral of a snakebite patient to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has highlighted the absence of a nephrologist at the Nilgiris hospital.

A 49-year-old farmer, R Siva, from Vaazhaithottam near Masinagudi, was referred from the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital to CMCH on the third day of treatment following a snakebite. He had initially been admitted to the Nilgiris hospital on June 30 after first being taken to the Masinagudi Government Hospital.

The incident has raised concern among residents and activists, who have urged the state government to ensure the availability of adequate specialists to handle medical emergencies. They pointed out that referring patients to Coimbatore, which is nearly a three-hour journey from parts of the Nilgiris district, could delay critical treatment and endanger lives.

According to S Prakash, a temporary conductor with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the patient's son, "My father was bitten on his right hand while switching on a motor to irrigate our vegetable farm at Vaazhaithottam on the afternoon of June 30. My uncle first took him to the Masinagudi Government Hospital, but there was no doctor available. We were forced to wait for nearly an hour because there was no ambulance there. Eventually, an ambulance arrived from Ooty and shifted my father to the emergency ward of the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital."