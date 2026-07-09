Madras HC bars coercive action against former DMK minister EV Velu in DVAC road projects case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday barred the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from taking any coercive action against former Tamil Nadu PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu in connection with alleged irregularities in road projects executed during his tenure in the previous DMK government.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the interim relief while hearing Velu's petition seeking to quash the FIR registered by the DVAC on June 24, 2026.

The court directed that no coercive action be taken against Velu until July 28, 2026, and asked the DVAC to file its counter-affidavit by then.

In a separate petition challenging the lookout circular (LOC) issued by the DVAC, the judge stayed its operation until July 27. However, Velu was directed to appear before the investigating officer on July 15.

The orders come as a major relief for Velu, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

The DVAC registered the FIR against Velu, certain government officials and a contractor on June 24 based on a complaint filed in 2022 by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

The agency has accused Velu of irregularly releasing Rs 3.23 crore to a contractor before the completion of road works in Karur district.

Appearing for Velu, senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and P Wilson questioned the bona fides of the DVAC in registering the FIR and issuing summons.

They argued that the agency had failed to obtain prior sanction from the Governor, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, before initiating the inquiry.

Luthra contended that the DVAC could not proceed with the investigation without the Governor's approval, as mandated by law.