Tamil Nadu

Madras HC issues notice on plea for panel to oversee V-C appointments, UGC reply sought

Senior counsel N L Rajah submitted that 16 major universities in the state are functioning without V-Cs, and that the panel for appointing them was yet to be formed
The Madras High Court complex
The Madras High Court complex Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking constitution of a high-powered committee headed by a retired chief justice of a high court to supervise the process of appointment of vice-chancellors to state universities.

Stating that education is of paramount interest, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the respondent authorities to file the reply/counter-affidavits by July 29.

Further, it said the PIL filed by P Bhaskar of Guduvanchery will be heard with earlier petitions challenging the university amendment Acts which provide for transferring the powers of the chancellor-governor to the state government for appointing V-Cs to state universities.

Senior counsel N L Rajah submitted that 16 major universities in the state are functioning without V-Cs, and that the panel for appointing them was yet to be formed.

Madras High Court​