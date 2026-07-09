No permanent principals in 125 government colleges in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu higher education sector is in a deplorable state as nearly seven out of 10 government arts and science colleges are currently being run without a permanent principal. Data from the higher education department reveal that 125 out of 181 colleges across the state do not have a full-time academic head.

This leadership vacuum affects 25 premier Grade-I colleges —institutions that cater to over 2,000 students and offer at least three postgraduate programmes — and 100 Grade-II institutions. It also takes a toll on academic planning, institutional development and student welfare, teachers said.

While senior-most faculty members have been appointed as principals-in-charge to oversee routine administration, teachers argue that temporary arrangements cannot substitute stable academic leadership in these institutions functioning under the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

“An in-charge principal’s priority is managing day-to-day affairs. They rarely take up long-term developmental initiatives, infrastructure planning or quality improvement measures because they do not know how long they will remain in office,” said S Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA). Faculty members point out that in-charge principals are often reluctant to take decisions on disciplinary matters and faculty deployment.