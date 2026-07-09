No permanent principals in 125 government colleges in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu higher education sector is in a deplorable state as nearly seven out of 10 government arts and science colleges are currently being run without a permanent principal. Data from the higher education department reveal that 125 out of 181 colleges across the state do not have a full-time academic head.
This leadership vacuum affects 25 premier Grade-I colleges —institutions that cater to over 2,000 students and offer at least three postgraduate programmes — and 100 Grade-II institutions. It also takes a toll on academic planning, institutional development and student welfare, teachers said.
While senior-most faculty members have been appointed as principals-in-charge to oversee routine administration, teachers argue that temporary arrangements cannot substitute stable academic leadership in these institutions functioning under the Directorate of Collegiate Education.
“An in-charge principal’s priority is managing day-to-day affairs. They rarely take up long-term developmental initiatives, infrastructure planning or quality improvement measures because they do not know how long they will remain in office,” said S Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA). Faculty members point out that in-charge principals are often reluctant to take decisions on disciplinary matters and faculty deployment.
Principals will be appointed in all govt colleges by August, says official
The prolonged vacancies stem from a long-running seniority dispute among eligible professors as many of them had filed cases in the high court regarding seniority and principal appointment.
However, the legal hurdle has now been cleared. “The court vacated the stay on principal appointments nearly two months ago. The government should immediately complete the promotion process,” Suresh said.
A senior Directorate of Collegiate Education official said the department has initiated the process for appointing principals. “We expect principals to be appointed in all government colleges by August,” the DCE official said.