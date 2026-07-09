Officials told to install device to assess paddy age in TN

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataramanan on Tuesday directed officials to take steps to install an age testing device for determining the storage period of rice, similar to the moisture-detection instruments already in use at warehouses.

During the department review meeting, he said the storage period of paddy and rice should be monitored scientifically and paddy and rice transportation operations should be completed within the stipulated timelines. “The officials should take steps to introduce age testing devices to determine the storage period of rice and paddy,” he said

A detailed review was also undertaken on the performance of private rice mill agents and modern rice mills. It was observed that many modern rice mills were unable to achieve the prescribed milling capacity due to a shortage of workers. In this context, the minister directed officials to take steps to increase milling efficiency by redeploying surplus workers from mills with excess manpower to technologically advanced mills with higher milling capacity.

He also directed officials to ensure that the moisture content of paddy does not exceed 17% and that only paddy conforming to the quality standards prescribed by the government is procured. The minister also emphasised that moisture meters at all direct paddy procurement centres should be periodically calibrated and maintained.