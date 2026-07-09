Private schools add students as government institutions sees enrolment slide in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s overall school enrolment declined for the second consecutive year in 2025-26, with government and government-aided schools continuing to lose students and private schools registering a rise in enrolment, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report. A similar trend was recorded across the country.

The state’s total enrolment from pre-primary to higher secondary dropped to 1,24,02,872 in 2025-26 from 1,25,18,167 the previous year, a decline of 1,15,295 students. Since peaking at 1,29,93,050 in 2023-24, enrolment has fallen by nearly 5.9 lakh.

The decline was driven largely by the drop in enrolment in the elementary stage. Enrolment in Classes 1 to 8 fell from 76,39,104 in 2024-25 to 74,59,350 in 2025-26, a drop of nearly 1.8 lakh students. While Classes 1 to 5 recorded a decline of 71,643 students, Classes 6 to 8 saw enrolment fall by 1,08,111.

Officials attributed the overall decline to falling fertility rates and smaller birth cohorts, but said a detailed analysis would be required to determine why government and aided schools continue to lose students while private schools attract more admissions.

Government schools witnessed the sharpest fall, with enrolment dropping from 45.1 lakh in 2024-25 to 43.03 lakh in 2025-26, a decline of more than 2.07 lakh students. Government-aided schools lost over 83,000 students during the same period. In contrast, private schools added nearly 1.77 lakh students, taking their enrolment from 60.26 lakh to 62.03 lakh.