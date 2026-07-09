Private schools must publicly display fee details: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered all private schools in the state to display the fee structure for all the classes, as determined by the fee fixation committee, in the notice boards and on the websites of the institutions concerned.
Passing the orders in this regard, Justice M Dhandapani said the fee structure shall be displayed one month before the beginning of every academic year.
He said displaying the fee structure will help aspiring parents to admit their children in the school of their choice by taking into account the fee payable and the future well-being of their wards.
“…their purse should not burn, which would have a detrimental effect on the household,” the judge said, while disposing of the petition filed by the All India Private Educational Institutions Association challenging a circular issued by the director of the school education department as per the directions of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission.
Stating that the duty to display the fee structure is cast upon the private schools as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, the judge said it is within the director’s jurisdiction to regulate the fee.
Referring to the powers of the state information commission to issue directions to the director on displaying fee structure, Justice Dhandapani concurred with the petitioner that it lacked the jurisdiction.
Court stays release of teacher eligibility test results
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the release of the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) that was recently conducted for teachers serving in government schools across the state.
Justice P T Asha granted the interim injunction while hearing the petitions filed by three teachers seeking orders to the government to reduce the minimum qualifying marks for the general category candidates to 50% from 60%.
When the petitions came up for hearing, the state counsel submitted that the Tamil Nadu government would soon take a policy decision on reducing the qualifying marks for the general category. Recording the submission, the judge said till then the TET results shall not be released.