Private schools must publicly display fee details: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered all private schools in the state to display the fee structure for all the classes, as determined by the fee fixation committee, in the notice boards and on the websites of the institutions concerned.

Passing the orders in this regard, Justice M Dhandapani said the fee structure shall be displayed one month before the beginning of every academic year.

He said displaying the fee structure will help aspiring parents to admit their children in the school of their choice by taking into account the fee payable and the future well-being of their wards.

“…their purse should not burn, which would have a detrimental effect on the household,” the judge said, while disposing of the petition filed by the All India Private Educational Institutions Association challenging a circular issued by the director of the school education department as per the directions of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission.

Stating that the duty to display the fee structure is cast upon the private schools as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, the judge said it is within the director’s jurisdiction to regulate the fee.

Referring to the powers of the state information commission to issue directions to the director on displaying fee structure, Justice Dhandapani concurred with the petitioner that it lacked the jurisdiction.