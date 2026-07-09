Residents urge Dharmapuri administration to set up uzhavar sandhai in TN's Nallampalli

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Nallampalli have urged the Dharmapuri administration and the agriculture marketing department to take steps to set up an uzhavar sandhai near the taluk headquarters. The demand came after farmers reported losses due to the increasing transportation costs.

Nallampalli taluk was formed in 2026 and remains as the administrative headquarters for over 31 panchayats. The taluk is rich in agriculture with a net sown area of 20,500 hectares, and people are primarily dependent on agriculture or related work. With the increase in transportation costs, farmers are now requesting the administration to set up a marketplace in Nallampalli.

K Vijayakumar from Nallampalli said, "The 31 village panchayats around Nallampalli comprise primarily agricultural lands and crops produced are presently sold at Dharmapuri markets. The key reason we have to go to Dharmapuri is the lack of a market in Nallampalli. While weekly markets are functioning outside the taluk office every Tuesday, the infrastructure is severely lacking, and people mostly set up stalls along the roads."