RTO checkpost at TN's Puliyarai merged with police outpost

TENKASI: The district administration on Tuesday closed the RTO check post at Puliyarai with immediate effect and merged it with the police check post which is located around 1-km away.

Speaking to the TNIE, district collector Ranjeet Singh said the RTO checkpost created confusion among the public and often caused traffic issues. “ The Puliyarai check post will function as an integrated check post. We will take some other initiatives to strengthen the check post, make it more transparent and try to resolve traffic issues,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Puliyarai police registered a corruption case against officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO), stationed at Puliyarai inter-state check post, for allegedly collecting bribes from drivers of mineral-laden trucks bound for Kerala.

Sub-Collector Vaishnavi Paul conducted an inquiry with the check post officials on Tuesday based on an order by the district collector Ranjeet Singh. The collector also personally inspected the check post on Tuesday night.

This is the second case booked against the RTO officials. On June 25, DVAC registered a case against motor vehicle inspector M Kumar and his Assistant S Geetha after they were caught red-handed with money allegedly collected from truck drivers.

When contacted by the TNIE, Singh said, “Based on a complaint, a case has been registered in Puliyarai police station under Section of 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. After completion of legal formalities, the case will be transferred to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).”

Kerala police allegedly collect bribe from TN drivers

Meanwhile, a video showing Kerala police at Aryankavu check post allegedly collecting bribes from mini truck drivers, transporting essential commodities from Tamil Nadu went viral. Earlier, a Malayalam TV channel alleged that RTO officials at Puliyarai collected bribes from Kerala-bound truck drivers.