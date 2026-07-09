TN government mulling resumption of minority scholarships halted by centre, says Minister Shahjahan

CHENNAI: Minister for Minorities Welfare A M Shahjahan on Wednesday said the state government is considering several measures to improve the welfare of minority communities, including continuing scholarship schemes that have been stopped by the centre.
Speaking to reporters, after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat ahead of the state Budget, the minister said he had submitted 27 proposals for the welfare of minorities.
The minister said he has sought the CM’s permission to visit New Delhi and meet the Union Minister for Minority Affairs to request the restoration of welfare schemes discontinued by the centre.
Replying to questions, he said the centre decides the Hajj quota. While Tamil Nadu has a quota of around 4,000 pilgrims, more than 6,200 people from the state travelled last year after unused seats from other states were allotted to Tamil Nadu.
He said the state would seek a higher quota this year.
Shahjahan also said the government has appealed in the Supreme Court against recent court orders affecting minority rights, including the judgment related to the 3.5% reservation for converted minorities.
About his 27 proposals, the minister said it focused on improving education, employment and economic development of minority communities. He requested a higher budget allocation for the minorities welfare department, stating that minorities make up around 15% of TN’s population.
Calling for increased financial assistance for Muslim and Christian charitable organisations, the minister said the proposals also requested the construction of lodging facilities for pilgrims at Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, hostel facilities for students studying away from their hometowns, skill development training for minority youth to improve their job opportunities and funds to improve roads and compound walls at burial grounds and kabristans.
Vijay also made a surprise visit to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, and took stock of the facilities at the hospital. He went to the wards and interacted with the patients, and also inquired about the health condition of the twin babies born through IVF procedure at the hospital.