TN government mulling resumption of minority scholarships halted by centre, says Minister Shahjahan

CHENNAI: Minister for Minorities Welfare A M Shahjahan on Wednesday said the state government is considering several measures to improve the welfare of minority communities, including continuing scholarship schemes that have been stopped by the centre.

Speaking to reporters, after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat ahead of the state Budget, the minister said he had submitted 27 proposals for the welfare of minorities.

The minister said he has sought the CM’s permission to visit New Delhi and meet the Union Minister for Minority Affairs to request the restoration of welfare schemes discontinued by the centre.

Replying to questions, he said the centre decides the Hajj quota. While Tamil Nadu has a quota of around 4,000 pilgrims, more than 6,200 people from the state travelled last year after unused seats from other states were allotted to Tamil Nadu.

He said the state would seek a higher quota this year.

Shahjahan also said the government has appealed in the Supreme Court against recent court orders affecting minority rights, including the judgment related to the 3.5% reservation for converted minorities.