TN launches virtual GST hearings to ease taxpayer compliance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Commercial Taxes Department will begin offering virtual personal hearings and randomised allocation of GST refund claims from July 9, in a bid to ease compliance for the state's 12.4 lakh registered GST taxpayers, the department said.

The facility will be available across all 338 State Tax Circles and will also be extended to the department's 15 appellate offices. The decision was taken following a review meeting of the department by T Lokesh Tamizhselvan, the state's Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration.

The virtual hearing facility marks a significant shift in how the Commercial Taxes Department conducts adjudication proceedings. At present, taxpayers who receive scrutiny notices are required to appear before jurisdictional tax officers for personal hearings to explain discrepancies identified during return verification. The department has so far issued such notices, along with opportunities for personal hearings, in around 58,000 cases.

Under the new guidelines, taxpayers will be able to attend these hearings remotely if they are unable to appear in person because of unavoidable circumstances or are located in distant parts of the State. The department said the move is intended to uphold the principles of natural justice while reducing travel costs and improving access to tax administration.