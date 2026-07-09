TN's Tiruppur to soon get AI cameras to detect traffic violations, issue penalties

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City police is planning to soon implement the AI-Automatic Traffic Violation Detection System in key areas of the city. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S Rajeshwari told the TNIE that a proposal for this project has been prepared and submitted to the government.
Speaking to TNIE, Rajeshwari said, "Various measures are being taken in Tiruppur city to curb road accidents and traffic violations. As part of this initiative, an AI-based automatic traffic violation detection system will soon be introduced at 40 key locations in Tiruppur, specifically for accident prevention. A proposal estimated at Rs 4 crore has been prepared and submitted to the government for this purpose on Tuesday."
The commissioner also stated that a committee has been formed to study traffic congestion in Tiruppur, the knitwear manufacturing hub. "A committee has been set up to study the traffic issues prevailing in the city. We will take appropriate measures to resolve traffic congestion based on that committee's report. We will discuss the pipeline laying work under way on Avinashi Road with the concerned officials," Rajeshwari said.
Traffic on Avinashi Road has been diverted for over two weeks due to pipeline works, leading to traffic congestion on Perumanallur Road.
"We continue to focus on the issue of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals into Tiruppur. So far, up to 1,200 surveillance cameras have been installed at 400 locations in Tiruppur city. Through these, all the city's roads and key areas are monitored. All vehicles entering and leaving the city are being monitored. We plan to connect these cameras to a software system to enable AI capabilities. A project worth Rs 12 crore was prepared for this purpose, and a tender was floated recently. It is currently at the stage of issuing the work order. This work may take six months to complete," another senior official of the city police said.
"The system automatically detects motorists riding two-wheelers without helmets and vehicles in violation of traffic rules on roads. Subsequently, penalty notices are sent to the registered mobile numbers of the vehicle owners," the officials said.