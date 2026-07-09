TN's Tiruppur to soon get AI cameras to detect traffic violations, issue penalties

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City police is planning to soon implement the AI-Automatic Traffic Violation Detection System in key areas of the city. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S Rajeshwari told the TNIE that a proposal for this project has been prepared and submitted to the government.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeshwari said, "Various measures are being taken in Tiruppur city to curb road accidents and traffic violations. As part of this initiative, an AI-based automatic traffic violation detection system will soon be introduced at 40 key locations in Tiruppur, specifically for accident prevention. A proposal estimated at Rs 4 crore has been prepared and submitted to the government for this purpose on Tuesday."

The commissioner also stated that a committee has been formed to study traffic congestion in Tiruppur, the knitwear manufacturing hub. "A committee has been set up to study the traffic issues prevailing in the city. We will take appropriate measures to resolve traffic congestion based on that committee's report. We will discuss the pipeline laying work under way on Avinashi Road with the concerned officials," Rajeshwari said.

Traffic on Avinashi Road has been diverted for over two weeks due to pipeline works, leading to traffic congestion on Perumanallur Road.