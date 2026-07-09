TNSTC branch managers in peril as lack of office staff hampers operations in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Branch managers have expressed concern that they are facing difficulties after a strict order from TNSTC prohibiting drivers and conductors from performing office duties at depots. They have asked the state government to survey office-staff vacancies at depots and to fill these posts immediately so that the administration can run smoothly.

A branch manager from a Coimbatore depot told the TNIE that as many as 11 office posts, including traffic controller, ticket book in-charge, gatekeeper, cashier, and computer operator, have been allocated to the depot for administrative work. He said that out of those 11 posts, staff occupy only two or three in most branches and that the government has not filled these posts for more than 12 years, citing fund constraints. He added that to manage depot administration, in the name of other duties, drivers and conductors have been performing duties such as traffic controller, gatekeeper, and cashier.

Another branch manager in Erode district told the TNIE that a court has directed that drivers and conductors should not perform office duties and should perform their assigned duties. He said this was necessary as during the previous regime, some drivers and conductors attached to the ruling party's union used political influence to dominate workers and officers.