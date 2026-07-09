Visually challenged MGNREGS worker denied wages over e-KYC despite exemption in TN

MADURAI: A 60-year-old visually challenged woman from Katchaikatti in Vadipatti, who used to work under MGNREGS since 2017, has not been paid wages for the last three months because she did not complete the e-KYC and iris scan, even though it is not mandatory for disabled people.
After TNIE’s intervention, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Vadipatti on Tuesday issued a job card for her under the VB-G RAM G, which came into effect on July 1. But he remained silent about her wage arrears.
S Pandiyammal, who is a spinster, told TNIE that she has been working as labourer under MGNREGS since 2017. During the preparation of the list of beneficiaries under VB- G RAM G, her name was left out because officials were not aware of the exemption clause for disabled. Even under VB- G RAM G, people with disabilities are exempt from providing biometric authentication such as iris and fingerprint scan.
“I used to get around Rs 1,800 a week under MGNREGS, and losing that has severely affected my livelihood. Now, I have to survive only on the old-age pension of Rs 1,500 a month, which is not enough to meet my needs,” she said.
After TNIE took up her case to the notice of Vadipatti BDO Satheeshkumar, he issued her a new job card and assured to help her in opening a new bank account and other formalities. However, he declined to answer when her wage arrears would be released.
“I don’t know why they gave me a new job card while others continue to work using the old card. Why was I denied wages for the past three months?” Pandiyammal questioned.
Speaking to TNIE, CPI(ML) State Committee Member C Mathivanan said he petitioned the district collector about this recently but did not get a response. “Denial of wages is a violation of MGNREGA rules. The district administration should immediately release the pending wages, restore her employment, and ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of work due to technological barriers.” he said. Rajeswari, APO for MNREGS said she would take appropriate action.