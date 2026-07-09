Visually challenged MGNREGS worker denied wages over e-KYC despite exemption in TN

MADURAI: A 60-year-old visually challenged woman from Katchaikatti in Vadipatti, who used to work under MGNREGS since 2017, has not been paid wages for the last three months because she did not complete the e-KYC and iris scan, even though it is not mandatory for disabled people.

After TNIE’s intervention, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Vadipatti on Tuesday issued a job card for her under the VB-G RAM G, which came into effect on July 1. But he remained silent about her wage arrears.

S Pandiyammal, who is a spinster, told TNIE that she has been working as labourer under MGNREGS since 2017. During the preparation of the list of beneficiaries under VB- G RAM G, her name was left out because officials were not aware of the exemption clause for disabled. Even under VB- G RAM G, people with disabilities are exempt from providing biometric authentication such as iris and fingerprint scan.

“I used to get around Rs 1,800 a week under MGNREGS, and losing that has severely affected my livelihood. Now, I have to survive only on the old-age pension of Rs 1,500 a month, which is not enough to meet my needs,” she said.