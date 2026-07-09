VOC port regularises services of 56 canteen staff after 28 years of legal battle in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The 28-year-long legal struggle of 56 VOC port canteen staff ended on Tuesday as the port issued letters regularising their service as per a 2025 high court order.

Among the 56 employees, only six are currently working in the canteen. Fifteen people died during the course of the legal process and the remaining have superannuated.

According to sources, while major ports regularised jobs of canteen staff in 1988, the VOC port delayed it. This prompted P Sampath, secretary of Thoothukudi Port Trust Democratic Staff Union, affiliated to CITU, to approach the court. The legal battle dragged on for 28 years, including 10 years in the Supreme Court and repeated appeals. Finally, the union secured a favourable order.

On November 26, 2025, a two-judge bench of Madras High Court upheld the directions of a single judge order dated February 26, 2024 to absorb the departmental canteen workers. Further, the court stated that all 56 staff are entitled for salary of 28-years, arrears and pension. Based on the orders, the VOC port on July 6, 2026 issued orders regularising the services of the 56 staff.

According to CITU district secretary R Russel, only six staff - M Agastheeswaran (57), V Yogeswaran (59), V Murugan (59), P Paramasivan (55), M Murugan (59) and K Muthusamy (58), are still working in the canteen, while 50 others had superannuated. Five people died while they still were in the job, and 10 died after retirement.