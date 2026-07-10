57 per cent decline in migratory shorebirds at Gulf of Mannar in last 40 years: Study

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Gulf of Mannar, one of India’s most important wintering grounds for migratory shorebirds along the Central Asian Flyway, has witnessed a steep decline in bird numbers over the last four decades, with overall shorebird abundance dropping by nearly 57%, according to a peer-reviewed study published recently in the journal Regional Environmental Change.

The study, led by H Byju of the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Annamalai University, analysed shorebird populations across four survey periods between 1985 and 2024 at Dhanushkodi, Pillaimadam, Manoli Island and Valinokkam lagoons in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve. The study was co-authored by H Maitreyi, K M Aarif, and S Ravichandran. Researchers recorded 40 shorebird species during the study period but found that around 60% of regularly occurring species had declined by more than 50%. At consistently monitored sites, the decline was even steeper at nearly 70%.

Among the species showing major declines were the Siberian Sand Plover and Curlew Sandpiper, both historically dominant winter visitors to the Gulf of Mannar. In contrast, generalist species such as the Kentish Plover, Greater Sand Plover, and Green Sandpiper showed increasing trends.