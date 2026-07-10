BEd colleges in Tamil Nadu admitting students via unfair means risk losing affiliation

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has warned it will cancel the affiliation of its affiliated private BEd colleges in nine districts if they admit students through unfair means.

A circular issued by K Rajasekaran, registrar (in-charge) of TNTEU, said the higher education department received complaints that affiliated colleges in Dindigul, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Coimbatore were admitting students from other states, such as Kerala, in an irregular manner, through private educational agencies.

M Radhakrishnan, a member of Arappor Iyakkam, who raised the issue in this regard, told TNIE that irregular admissions mean some private BEd colleges admit students from other states through private educational agencies and allow those students to skip regular classes, requiring them to appear only for semester examinations, and finally, they will get a degree from TNTEU.

He alleged the practice has become a business for some colleges, carried out with the support of TNTEU officials, and that such admissions affect the education system. He added though the practice exist in all districts, they are widespread in the nine districts.

“Sending a circular to colleges is an eyewash. So far, TNTEU officers have not inspected the colleges or stopped such admissions,” he said.

He urged the higher education department to initiate departmental and legal action against the TNTEU officials for allowing irregular admissions at private colleges in exchange for bribes.

When contacted, Higher Education Department secretary V Arun Roy told TNIE they would strictly monitor colleges, and if any irregularities found, stringent action would be taken.