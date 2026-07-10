Boys kill man over affair with mother in Pollachi; five held

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police have detained five persons, including four minors aged between 13 and 17 years, for allegedly beating a man to death in Pollachi town on Wednesday night.

Police said the 30-year-old deceased of Tirupattur worked at a bakery in Pollachi and was involved in an illicit relationship with his employer’s wife. Two of the suspects were her children.

According to the police, the victim was sacked a few months ago and returned to his native. Unable to find work there, he returned to Pollachi recently and allegedly continued the relationship, leading to frequent disputes with the woman’s family.

On Wednesday night, he went to the bakery and got into a brawl while under the influence of alcohol. He later left and was walking towards Thiruvalluvar Thidal. The bakery owner’s sons, aged 14 and 13, along with three friends aged 16,17 and 19 waylaid the worker and assaulted him, the police said.

Locals rushed him to the Pollachi GH, where doctors, however, declared him brought dead.

The body was later sent to ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The Pollachi West police registered a case on Thursday and detained the five. The 19-year-old was sent to prison while others were sent to a juvenile home.