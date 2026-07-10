CM Vijay to give 32 job orders to kin of Karur victims

KARUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is visiting Karur on Friday, will hand over appointment order for government jobs to 32 members of the families of 41 people who died in the stampede during TVK rally in September 2025. The programme at the district collectorate is scheduled to begin around 3 pm.

Apart from this, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for a non-leather footwear manufacturing factory to be set up by Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited, at Manavasi village in Krishnarayapuram. The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore, is expected to generate employment for around 13,500 people, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister will attend Makkal Santhippu programme where he will meet TVK cadre and the families of the stampede victims. The programme will be held at the grounds of a private college along the Karur-Salem Highway and is scheduled to begin around 11 am. A large pandal has been erected to accommodate around 5,000 people. G Dharmarajan, DIG of Intelligence (Security) reviewed the arrangements on Thursday.

Vijay last visited Karur in September 2025 to address a TVK election rally at Velusamypuram, which ended in tragedy following the stampede. Apart from the Rs 10 lakh solatium announced to each of the families of the victims by the then DMK government, Vijay gave Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family. He also met the victims’ families at a hotel near Chennai in October, 2025.