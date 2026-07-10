Madras HC appoints amici curiae in woman’s plea over son’s death in Sivaganga

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday appointed two advocates to act as amici curiae in a petition filed by the mother of a history sheeter, alleging police involvement in the death of her son N Seemairaja (20) in Madurai on July 6.

Justice L Victoria Gowri directed the advocates to visit the deceased’s friend Surya, who is receiving treatment in the Government Rajaji Hospital hospital in Madurai, get his statement on what transpired on the day and file a report to the court on July 13.

The judge further directed Melur police to preserve CCTV footage recorded in the station between July 4 and 6.

Seemairaja’s mother Kavitha moved the court on Wednesday, seeking a series of directions including video graphing of the postmortem, preservation of CCTV footage of the police station among others.

In her petition, Kavitha stated that on the night of July 4, Melur police came to her house inquiring about the whereabouts of her son, saying that he had committed thefts in Melur and escaped with his friend, Surya. Two days later, police called her over phone and informed that her son died in a road accident.