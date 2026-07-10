Madurai set for digital census, 2,813 government staff to be deployed across district

MADURAI: District Collector Nishanth Krishna has told TNIE that the upcoming Census of India, 2027, will be the first digital census unlike the previous ones conducted entirely using paper. An extensive awareness campaign has commenced so that residents provide accurate and complete information.

In Tamil Nadu, the process at the public level commences with self-enumeration scheduled from July 17 to July 31, 2026, followed by household visits by enumerators to collect information from August 1 to August 31.

For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration (allowing households to submit their details online through an official Census portal before an enumerator visits for the same purpose. The portal link is: https://censusindia.gov.in/census.website/en).

While talking to this paper, Collector Nishanth said the census has two phases: one is House Listing and Housing Census (which are entirely official aspects) and another is Population enumeration (a public aspect where the work is done either by self-enumeration or by an enumerator).

“Self-enumeration will be conducted from July 17 to July 31. It is a new feature that allows residents to fill in their household details online before an enumerator visits. People can complete the exercise from their homes using the official Census portal once it is made available or they can download the ‘CMMS’ app from the Play Store/App Store and only one mobile number should be used for one household. After answering 33 questions, and submitting the details, each household will get an 11-digit SEID number. Also, they receive the number through messages. Show the SEID numbers when the Census enumerators visit; they will update on their device,” the Collector explained.