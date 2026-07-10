Madurai set for digital census, 2,813 government staff to be deployed across district

MADURAI: District Collector Nishanth Krishna has told TNIE that the upcoming Census of India, 2027, will be the first digital census unlike the previous ones conducted entirely using paper. An extensive awareness campaign has commenced so that residents provide accurate and complete information.
In Tamil Nadu, the process at the public level commences with self-enumeration scheduled from July 17 to July 31, 2026, followed by household visits by enumerators to collect information from August 1 to August 31.
For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration (allowing households to submit their details online through an official Census portal before an enumerator visits for the same purpose. The portal link is: https://censusindia.gov.in/census.website/en).
While talking to this paper, Collector Nishanth said the census has two phases: one is House Listing and Housing Census (which are entirely official aspects) and another is Population enumeration (a public aspect where the work is done either by self-enumeration or by an enumerator).
“Self-enumeration will be conducted from July 17 to July 31. It is a new feature that allows residents to fill in their household details online before an enumerator visits. People can complete the exercise from their homes using the official Census portal once it is made available or they can download the ‘CMMS’ app from the Play Store/App Store and only one mobile number should be used for one household. After answering 33 questions, and submitting the details, each household will get an 11-digit SEID number. Also, they receive the number through messages. Show the SEID numbers when the Census enumerators visit; they will update on their device,” the Collector explained.
Those unable to complete self-enumeration online may provide the required information when the Census enumerators visit every household again from August 1 to August 31.“Enumerators will use mobile applications and digital devices to collect and upload data, reducing paperwork and improving accuracy.
“We have already started extensive awareness campaigns through local bodies, government departments, educational institutions, and the media. Our objective is to ensure that every resident understands the importance of the Census and knows how to use the self-enumeration facility. Residents should keep basic household information readily available, including the names and details of family members, educational qualifications, occupation, and other particulars that may be required. They should ensure that the information entered is accurate and complete,” he said.
Each enumerator (school teacher) is asked to collect information from 200 households as per their convenience within August.
In the city limits the collection of Census details will be overseen by the Corporation commissioner. The District Collector does the same for other areas in a district.
In Madurai district limits 2,813 employees, including 2,501 enumerators, 390 supervisors and 23 change officers, will be deployed for the Census process. These 23 change officers include 11 Tahasildars for taluk levels as well as three RDOs and 11 Town Panchayat BDOs.