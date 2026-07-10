NHAI urged to expedite four-lane project in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: With the Nagapattinam-Sattanathapuram four-lane highway project remaining incomplete six years after work began, traders, farmers, fishers have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the remaining works.

According to NHAI officials, the 55.76-km stretch, estimated at Rs 1,905 crore, forms the final leg of the 179.5-km Villupuram-Nagapattinam four-lane project on National Highway 45A, which is being built at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore. Work on the Nagapattinam-Sattanathapuram section commenced in October 2020, while the other three stretches, Villupuram-Puducherry (29 km), Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam (38 km) and Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram (56.8 km), began in 2022 and were completed during 2024-25. The Nagapattinam -Sattanathapuram stretch was to be completed in October 2022.

Sources in NHAI said about 86% of the work has been completed and the delay was due to land acquisition disputes and disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdown. The deadline for the project has now been revised to December 2026.