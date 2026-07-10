Opposition, Congress flay Karnataka minister’s remark on Cauvery water

CHENNAI: The DMK, AIADMK and the Congress on Thursday expressed concern over Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s alleged remarks that the state could not release Cauvery water to TN.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Instead of concentrating only on purchasing MLAs, the CM should focus on obtaining the Cauvery water that rightfully belongs to TN,” he said in a statement.

Udhayanidhi criticised Reddy’s alleged remarks that Karnataka was unable to release water and that TN had not sought its release. He said the comments had caused “deep shock” among farmers in the state and asked CM C Joseph Vijay to respond.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also targeted the state government, asking whether CM Vijay was ready to drop the Congress ministers from his Cabinet if Karnataka failed to release TN’s share of Cauvery water.

In a statement, EPS said the TVK government should not remain a “silent spectator” while the Congress government in Karnataka “toyed with the livelihood and welfare” of people.