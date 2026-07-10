Opposition, Congress flay Karnataka minister’s remark on Cauvery water

CHENNAI: The DMK, AIADMK and the Congress on Thursday expressed concern over Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s alleged remarks that the state could not release Cauvery water to TN.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Instead of concentrating only on purchasing MLAs, the CM should focus on obtaining the Cauvery water that rightfully belongs to TN,” he said in a statement.
Udhayanidhi criticised Reddy’s alleged remarks that Karnataka was unable to release water and that TN had not sought its release. He said the comments had caused “deep shock” among farmers in the state and asked CM C Joseph Vijay to respond.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also targeted the state government, asking whether CM Vijay was ready to drop the Congress ministers from his Cabinet if Karnataka failed to release TN’s share of Cauvery water.
In a statement, EPS said the TVK government should not remain a “silent spectator” while the Congress government in Karnataka “toyed with the livelihood and welfare” of people.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and Virudhunagar MP K Manickam Tagore urged the Karnataka government to release Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water, stating that its refusal amounted to a violation of the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgement.
In a statement, Tagore cited the Supreme Court’s final verdict and said waters of an interstate river were a national asset and no single state could claim exclusive ownership. He pointed out that the CWMA had directed Karnataka to release 9.91 TMC of water for June and 32 TMC for July. Responding to Reddy’s remarks, Tagore said such a stand amounted to contempt of the apex court’s order.
Never said Karnataka won’t release water to TN: Minister Ramalinga Reddy
Reacting to the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy late on Thursday clarified that he had not made any statement saying Karnataka would not release water to TN.
Karnataka’s inability to release water is dictated by negligible inflows into the four Cauvery reservoirs and insufficient storage, he said