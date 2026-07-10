PIL in Madras HC seeks probe into misuse of educational institutions for celebrating CM's birthday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a reply to a public interest litigation petition seeking a thorough probe into the misuse of schools and college premises for celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay and ensure such premises are not misused for political events.

The direction was issued by the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, based on a petition filed by V Kavi Ganesan, an advocate and councillor of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Senior counsel J Ravindran, assisted by M Sneha, appearing for the petitioner, sought the court to issue directions for a probe into violations of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, which prohibits the use of school premises for political or ideological activities and appropriate action against such violations in accordance with the law.

The petition stated that Vijay’s birthday celebrations were held in school and college premises on June 22 and children were used for slogan shouting which is wholly inappropriate and contrary to the neutrality expected of schools.

It pointed out that about 3,000 students were made to sit under the hot sun for a prolonged period in order to create a human face impression of the TVK leader at the GFC Global School in Tiruvallur-Pudupakkam despite objections from the parents.

Children cannot be made materials for creating visual propaganda and their health, comfort, safety and consent must be given priority, the petition said.

It emphasized the urgent need for framing and implementing guidelines applicable to all educational institutions - both govt-run and private ones - to ensure political activities are not conducted within the campus and students are not used for political purposes.

The petition also sought directions to the state to strictly implement Rule 35 (3) and 35 (4) of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023 as inserted by the March 2, 2026 GO and strictly adhere to Rule 81 of the Tamil Nadu Educational Rules, 1968 to ensure no educational institution is used for political purposes.