Reply sought on feasibility of holding special medical camps in jails across TN

MADURAI: Taking serious note of a report that as many as 10,581 prisoners in jails across the state are unable to avail of medical treatment due to non-availability of escorts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to look into the feasibility of conducting specialised medical camps in the prisons.

The bench gave the directions on a petition filed by J Mary Regina Stella, alleging delay in providing medical treatment to her husband, T John, a life convict confined in Palayamkottai Central Prison since 2017.

According to Stella, John required surgery to remove a painful lump on his right shoulder. Claiming he could not get proper and timely treatment, she requested the court to direct the authorities to permit her husband to get treated as an inpatient in Tirunelveli Government Medical College.

In an earlier hearing, the court had sought a report from the state police on the number of requests made by prison department seeking escort for providing medical treatment to prisoners, and the status of those requests.

The judges expressed concern over the alarming number of requests pending due to the non-availability of escorts.