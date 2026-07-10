Sand mining plaint against Annamalai: Revenue dept submits field inspection report

COIMBATORE: The revenue department in Coimbatore has conducted a field inspection into the alleged illegal sand mining from Noyyal River for work on farmland owned by former BJP state president K Annamalai, and submitted its preliminary report to the district administration.
According to officials, Annamalai had obtained permission from the water resources department on May 25, 2026, to strengthen the bund between his farmland and Noyyal River at Thombilipalayam near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.
BJP’s spiritual wing Coimbatore district functionary SV Babu filed a complaint on June 8, alleging that dredging sand from the river for the work may damage an ancient Rayar Temple located on Noyyal riverbed.
“On June 8, I submitted a petition with the district collector, detailing the issue and asked for the permission letter if they had provided one. Later, I was referred to the district revenue officer and tahsildar. Even after multiple attempts, the officials are not ready to show the permission order,” Babu said.
“If there is any erosion on the bund, farmers usually prevent it from their side and they did not dig the river. But here, the sand was taken out from the river using earthmovers and they strengthened the bund of the farmland. I do not know whether it was taken to Annamalai's knowledge. I demanded the officials to show the permission letter and to stop the work as the water flow may damage the temple when the river receives high water flow," he added.
Babu also shared video of earthmovers working on strengthening the bund on social media, which was shared by many, including BJP members. Revenue officials conducted a field inspection recently based on the complaint. They submitted a preliminary report and expect further investigation will continue.
A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said two rounds of inspection were held two days ago and no violations were found. “Annamalai had obtained permission for controlling soil erosion on his 12.11-acre farm's bund using earthmovers and planting trees on the bund to prevent soil erosion, from the executive engineer of water resources department, Bhavanisagar Dam division, by paying a deposit of Rs 10,000. The work was allowed with a set of conditions and no such violations were found during the inspection," the official said.