Sand mining plaint against Annamalai: Revenue dept submits field inspection report

COIMBATORE: The revenue department in Coimbatore has conducted a field inspection into the alleged illegal sand mining from Noyyal River for work on farmland owned by former BJP state president K Annamalai, and submitted its preliminary report to the district administration.

According to officials, Annamalai had obtained permission from the water resources department on May 25, 2026, to strengthen the bund between his farmland and Noyyal River at Thombilipalayam near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.

BJP’s spiritual wing Coimbatore district functionary SV Babu filed a complaint on June 8, alleging that dredging sand from the river for the work may damage an ancient Rayar Temple located on Noyyal riverbed.

“On June 8, I submitted a petition with the district collector, detailing the issue and asked for the permission letter if they had provided one. Later, I was referred to the district revenue officer and tahsildar. Even after multiple attempts, the officials are not ready to show the permission order,” Babu said.