Students worst affected by bus shortage in five TN villages

TIRUCHY: School students from Nadupatti, Sukkavalli, Meenakshiyur, Kumarapatti, and Keeranur villages have urged the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to operate direct bus services to the Government High School at Puduvadi in Manapparai taluk, alleging that inadequate connectivity is forcing them to walk up to 8 km to school and back. TNSTC sources said a narrow railway subway located in the route between the villages and the school made it difficult to operate buses frequently.

A video uploaded by them has gone viral where they highlighted their difficulties. In the video, a Class IX student says there is just one bus serving the villages at around 7.45 a.m. and another at about 4.15 p.m. “If we miss the bus, we are likely to miss school for the day. Likewise, if we miss the evening bus, we have to walk nearly 8 km to reach home,” the student said. He further claimed that several Class X girl students, who attend special classes after school hours are forced to walk home.

According to the school administration, 159 students are enrolled in the school, many of whom depend entirely on public transport to attend classes. Alagarsamy, headmaster of the government high school, Puduvadi, told TNIE the transportation issue has persisted for several years.