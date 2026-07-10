Three tribal first-aid centres in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts remain a pipe dream

KRISHNAGIRI: More than a year after the state government's announcement to establish three tribal first-aid centres -- two in Krishnagiri district and one in Dharmapuri district -- as part of 15 such facilities across the state, even the proposals for said centres sent by the respective district administrations are yet to be approved, resulting in tribal communities continuing to struggle for access to basic healthcare services.
In April 2025, former chief minister M K Stalin, under Rule 110, made an announcement at the Assembly regarding the establishment of tribal first-aid centres at 15 locations at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. The facilities, each with the support of two health staff members, would offer basic health services for tribal communities from 9 am to 4 pm. However, over a year since the announcement, the projects have not materialised yet.
According to health department sources, Krishnagiri district administration, through its district health officer, sent a proposal for two such facilities -- one in Kodakarai of Thalli block and another in Tholuvabetta in Kelamangalam block. Subsequently, land parcels were also identified, but the construction of the facilities is yet to commence.
V Madesh (37), a farmer from Karisidhappanur village near Kodakarai in Thalli block, told TNIE, "The health sub-centre (HSC) for our village is located 70 kilometres away at Doddamanju and the Primary Health Centre is at Anchetti, which is 50 kilometres away. To immediately access healthcare services, we need to travel nearly 15 kilometres to Unichetti in Kelamangalam block. Also, the residents of nine habitations in Kodakarai surrounding villages lack transportation facilities. For several decades, nearly 600 families have been living without proper basic amenities such as health and transportation."
Health department sources added that the district administration also sent a separate proposal for the construction of a health sub-centre, however it was not approved. Another health department source in Pappireddipatti block of Dharmapuri district said that the proposal to establish a tribal first-aid centre in Mannur village, near Sitheri Primary Health Centre, was sent twice, however, the construction is yet to begin.
When TNIE contacted Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr A Somasundaram, he said he would look into the proposal and make efforts to establish the Health Sub Centre at Kodakarai in Thalli block.
Also Thalli CPI MLA T Ramachandran told TNIE that he had already discussed about the Kodakarai health sub-centre issue in the legislative Assembly, but it has not been resolved. He said the issue would be taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.