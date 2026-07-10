Three tribal first-aid centres in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts remain a pipe dream

KRISHNAGIRI: More than a year after the state government's announcement to establish three tribal first-aid centres -- two in Krishnagiri district and one in Dharmapuri district -- as part of 15 such facilities across the state, even the proposals for said centres sent by the respective district administrations are yet to be approved, resulting in tribal communities continuing to struggle for access to basic healthcare services.

In April 2025, former chief minister M K Stalin, under Rule 110, made an announcement at the Assembly regarding the establishment of tribal first-aid centres at 15 locations at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. The facilities, each with the support of two health staff members, would offer basic health services for tribal communities from 9 am to 4 pm. However, over a year since the announcement, the projects have not materialised yet.

According to health department sources, Krishnagiri district administration, through its district health officer, sent a proposal for two such facilities -- one in Kodakarai of Thalli block and another in Tholuvabetta in Kelamangalam block. Subsequently, land parcels were also identified, but the construction of the facilities is yet to commence.