TN auto drivers, consumers fail to strike fare deal

CHENNAI: While auto drivers’ unions demanded the state transport department to fix a minimum fare of Rs 60 for 1.5 km during a stakeholders’ meeting on fare revision on Thursday, consumer bodies urged the department to fix the minimum fare at Rs 50 for 1.8 to 2 kilometres.
During the meeting chaired by Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, representatives of auto driver unions demanded the government to fix the minimum fare at Rs 60 for 1.5 km, Rs 30 for every additional kilometre, a night charge twice the normal fare, and a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute. They alleged their livelihood has been affected by app-based ride-hailing platforms.
Apart from revising the fare structure and launching the proposed government Auto App, the unions sought the constitution of a tripartite committee, regulation of app-based aggregators, exemption for autorickshaws from online traffic penalties, parking facilities at government hospitals, expansion of CNG filling stations, and festival bonuses for registered auto drivers through the welfare board.
S Balasubramaniam, general secretary of Auto-Taxi Workers Association (CITU), said the Madras HC issued a direction four years ago asking the state government to revise the meter fare in accordance with rising costs, and alleged successive governments had failed to implement the order.
On the other hand, some consumer bodies proposed fixing the minimum fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km or 2 km, with a charge of Rs 25 to Rs 30 for every additional kilometre. They also suggested permitting a 50% surcharge for trips undertaken after 11 pm.
C Paul Barnabas, state president of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation, suggested the department ensure display of driver’s name, photograph, licence number, vehicle registration number, fare card, emergency helpline, complaint number and a QR verification code inside every auto.
Fares of autorickshaws were last fixed in August 2013 during the AIADMK regime. Fares were fixed at Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional kilometre. However, auto drivers resorted to collecting higher fares citing rising fuel costs.