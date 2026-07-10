TN auto drivers, consumers fail to strike fare deal

CHENNAI: While auto drivers’ unions demanded the state transport department to fix a minimum fare of Rs 60 for 1.5 km during a stakeholders’ meeting on fare revision on Thursday, consumer bodies urged the department to fix the minimum fare at Rs 50 for 1.8 to 2 kilometres.

During the meeting chaired by Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, representatives of auto driver unions demanded the government to fix the minimum fare at Rs 60 for 1.5 km, Rs 30 for every additional kilometre, a night charge twice the normal fare, and a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute. They alleged their livelihood has been affected by app-based ride-hailing platforms.

Apart from revising the fare structure and launching the proposed government Auto App, the unions sought the constitution of a tripartite committee, regulation of app-based aggregators, exemption for autorickshaws from online traffic penalties, parking facilities at government hospitals, expansion of CNG filling stations, and festival bonuses for registered auto drivers through the welfare board.