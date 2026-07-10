TN government plans distance education study centre near Denkanikottai

KRISHNAGIRI: The school education department has planned to set up a distance education study centre near Denkanikottai to enrol students from the district in higher education programmes.

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer R Madan Kumar told TNIE, "Out of the 14,269 students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in the district in 2026, 12,210 students passed. Among them, 54 are yet to apply for higher education programmes. Similarly, of the 1,542 students who failed to clear the examinations, 368 have applied for diploma and ITI courses. Also, 30 of the 366 absentees have applied for vocational and technical education courses. Besides, more than 1,600 students have applied for supplementary examinations."

The CEO said that more than 600 seats are vacant in diploma courses in government colleges in first year and second year (lateral entry). Similarly, more vacancies are available in arts and science colleges, he said.