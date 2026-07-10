TN government plans distance education study centre near Denkanikottai

KRISHNAGIRI: The school education department has planned to set up a distance education study centre near Denkanikottai to enrol students from the district in higher education programmes.
Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer R Madan Kumar told TNIE, "Out of the 14,269 students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in the district in 2026, 12,210 students passed. Among them, 54 are yet to apply for higher education programmes. Similarly, of the 1,542 students who failed to clear the examinations, 368 have applied for diploma and ITI courses. Also, 30 of the 366 absentees have applied for vocational and technical education courses. Besides, more than 1,600 students have applied for supplementary examinations."
The CEO said that more than 600 seats are vacant in diploma courses in government colleges in first year and second year (lateral entry). Similarly, more vacancies are available in arts and science colleges, he said.
The department has arrived at the plan to establish a distance education study centre following a staff visit to tribal areas in Anchetti block on Monday. Madan said, "Five special teams sent to tribal areas observed that people are refusing to send their children to pursue higher education courses, citing various reasons such as financial constraints, distance, and the like. Thus, we have planned to establish one such centre, with the support and feedback from people in the tribal area," adding that the special team visit would be extended to the remaining nine blocks as well.
The official said the sole purpose of the establishment of such a centre is that students continue to pursue higher education without fail. He said Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri, and Hosur regions account for a significant number of students who have not applied for higher education, because they had either failed the examinations or were absent. He added that the school education department has been tracking each and every student.
Further, Madan said that Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar has set up a district control room at the collectorate, which would assist students in obtaining basic certificates and documents required to apply for higher education. Students can contact the control room over the phone on 97509-82553 and 86829-25404.