TN regulates visitors’ access to government schools, to issue norms

CHENNAI: Following a series of controversies involving government schools, including the use of school premises and students, during the birthday celebrations for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and more recently, the backlash over a video of Industries Minister S Keerthana interacting with students at a government school.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Thursday said that access to campuses would be strictly regulated. The announcement followed close on the heels of the Madras High Court directions on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister said that no one would be allowed to enter school premises unnecessarily. Except for official government programmes, birthday celebrations and other non-government events would not be permitted on campuses.

Members of political parties and representatives of private organisations would not be allowed to interact directly with students, he added.

Rajmohan said schools should not become venues for celebrations or publicity, but continue to function as institutions dedicated to education and the development of students.

“Schools are not exhibition halls or political platforms. They are centres of learning that shape future generations,” the minister said, stressing that every moment students spend in classrooms is valuable in shaping both their lives and the future of the state.

The minister also announced that the School Education Department would soon issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure proper order, safety and a conducive academic environment for all events conducted in government schools.