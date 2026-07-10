TN’s gross enrollment ratio continues to climb, touches 52.3 in ’23-24

CHENNAI: The state has further solidified its position as country’s higher education hub, with its gross enrollment ratio (GER) climbing to 52.3 in 2023-24 academic year. According to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, the state’s participation rate is now 75% more than the national average of 30. The data reveal a consistent upward trend in GER.

In 2021-22, TN’s GER stood at 47.0. This rose to 49.1 in 2022-23, before jumping more than three percentage points to reach the current 52.3 in 2023-24. This steady increase highlights the state’s successful efforts in expanding access to higher education even as the national average grew more modestly from 28.4 to 30.0 over the same period.

The female GER has risen to 53.1, consistently staying ahead of the male GER, which currently stands at 51.6. This gender-positive trend has been sustained over the last three years. In 2021-22, the female ratio was 47.3 (46.8 male), and it reached 49.3 (48.8 male) in 2022-23.