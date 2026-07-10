‘VCK played major role in DMK’s poll performance’: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI/TENKASI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday asserted that his party had played a major role in the DMK’s electoral performance and alleged that attempts were being made to target him and VCK after the Assembly election results.

Speaking at an induction event at the party headquarters in Ashok Nagar, Thirumavalavan said, “If the DMK has won 59 seats today, the VCK has had a role in that victory. We have gone beyond conventional political methods and adopted a democratic political approach.”

“There is an attempt to create an impression that Scheduled Caste (SC) voters supported Vijay just because of cinema. What about the votes (for TVK) in seats without SC population?” he asked.

Without naming any individual, he said, “We have not asked anyone for anything. Some are even recommending me for the Nobel Prize,” he quipped, in response to a comment by MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vaiko on Thursday withdrew his remarks suggesting that Thirumavalavan be given the Nobel prize for saying that TVK and DMK should be part of a national alliance against the BJP.