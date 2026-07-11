BJP faults TN govt over defreezing of 3K acres of Karur temple land, HR&CE denies charge

Nagenthran alleged that the HR & CE Department had removed the registration blockade on 3,085 acres of land, valued at around `25,000 crore, belonging to four major temples in Karur to enable encroachers to acquire the properties. He also questioned the speed with which the Karur district collector, the joint commissioner in Tiruppur and the HR & CE commissioner processed the order issued on July 9.

Responding to the allegations, Nirmal Kumar said the lands had been assigned under the Inam Abolition Act, 1963, to around 3,400 families who had been living there for over a century. The number of beneficiary families has since risen to nearly 10,000. He said claims that the lands belonged to temples surfaced only later and that the pattas had now been regularised.

“No temple land has been given to anyone,” the minister said, asserting that the TVK government would not evict around 10,000 families and that no rules had been violated. He also said Nagenthran should verify the facts instead of relying on social media posts before criticising the government.

A senior HR&CE official described the controversy as a “misinterpretation”. The official said no temple land had been transferred and that only survey numbers placed on the prohibited list by sub-registrars, based on communications from local temple executive officers, had been removed after the district administration found them to be pre-existing patta lands held in private names.

The official added that the lands had remained with the pattadars since the 1960s and had been “wrongly blocked”. The clarification had been communicated to the sub-registrars and related only to 471 survey numbers out of about 3,700 such cases.