Chief minister following ‘talk less, work more’ maxim: VCK

CHENNAI: Providing government jobs to the families of those killed in accidents and incidents of violence is a humane approach that should be welcomed, said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to Karur on Friday.

Addressing media persons at the VCK office in Chennai, the party leader to a question on the CM’s “reluctance” to comment publicly on issues against the union government said that the latter worked with the principle of “talking less and working more”. “We are the ones voicing views, aren’t we? The CM has not objected to anything we have said. Our views may be taken as his,” Thirumavalavan added.

Addressing the media alongside TNCC president Manickam Tagore, who had paid a “courtesy visit”, at the VCK office, Thirumavalavan further asserted that there were no differences among the allies in the INDIA bloc.

Tagore said the Congress-led front intended to take on the BJP at the national level, and that this was the very reason his party had chosen to continue its association with the TVK.

“Our intent was never to defeat the DMK,” he said.