CM Vijay lays foundation for Rs 850-crore footwear unit expansion in Karur

KARUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay via videoconferencing on Friday laid the foundation for the second phase of expansion of Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited’s non-leather footwear manufacturing plant in the district.
The project, which will manufacture footwear for Adidas, entails an investment of Rs 850 crore and is expected to generate employment for 6,750 people.
The foundation stone for the facility in the firm’s Mayanur campus was laid during a function organised by the industries department at the district collectorate. Upon completion, the facility is expected to manufacture approximately 40 million pairs of Adidas footwear annually for both domestic and export markets.
Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited is a joint venture of the Kothari Group and the Taiwan-based Evervan Group. The company had already established non-leather footwear manufacturing units in Karur and Perambalur, an official release stated.
The investment in Karur spans across two phases with an overall investment of Rs 1,700 crore and employment of 13,500 jobs. In addition to the original 30.05-acre parcel, the company has acquired an additional three acres, which will also form an integral part of the manufacturing complex.
The project would strengthen TN’s position as a global footwear manufacturing hub while boosting industrial growth and employment, the release added.