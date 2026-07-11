CM Vijay lays foundation for Rs 850-crore footwear unit expansion in Karur

KARUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay via videoconferencing on Friday laid the foundation for the second phase of expansion of Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited’s non-leather footwear manufacturing plant in the district.

The project, which will manufacture footwear for Adidas, entails an investment of Rs 850 crore and is expected to generate employment for 6,750 people.

The foundation stone for the facility in the firm’s Mayanur campus was laid during a function organised by the industries department at the district collectorate. Upon completion, the facility is expected to manufacture approximately 40 million pairs of Adidas footwear annually for both domestic and export markets.