Dharmapuri residents urge TN to set up nursing college

DHARMAPURI: With hundreds of students from Dharmapuri district aspiring to pursue nursing education every year, residents are demanding the state government to set up a new Government nursing college in the district. They also added that the college provide affordable education, advanced training and reduce financial burden on students from economically weaker sections and strengthen healthcare at the Dharmapuri medical college hospital.
The Dharmapuri Medical College is one of the key health care facilities in the region, with thousands of patients from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagir, Tirupattur and other districts coming here for treatment. However, healthcare professionals in Dharmapuri district claimed tha the lack of a nursing college in the district has deprived healthcare aspirants of the opportunity to get quality education, forcing them to invest in expensive private colleges or relocate to seek education. In a rural district like Dharmapuri, it places an immense burden on students and families.
Speaking on the subject, former MP of Dharmapuri, Dr R Senthil, a urologist, said, "In Dharmapuri, over the past few years, many have aspired to choose the healthcare profession primarily to serve the people. But unfortunately, the opportunities are scarce and competition is high. There are over four private nursing colleges and annually over 300 to 350 students are enrolled in these colleges. Most of them who pass out often lack basic knowledge in trauma care. Despite high fees in the institution, the quality of education is questionable. To truly train healthcare professionals, theoretical knowledge is alone not enough. Practical training is very limited in these institutes. So, a government nursing college could improve the quality of education and enhance the treatment offered at the medical college."
J Prathapan, District Secretary of the United Communist Party of India (UCPI) said, "In Dharmapuri, the need for a nursing college has been a nearly a decade-long demand. In a rural district like Dharmapuri, opportunities are limited. With fewer colleges, many students pursue higher education elsewhere. But not all are fortunate to secure seats. In nursing, most students resort to diploma courses, which offers very limited training, if they fail to secure a B.sc nursing course. When they seek jobs, they are usually not able to land one and they abandon their career paths."
When TNIE reached out to officials in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, they said, "In 2022, there was a request from the DME asking us to identify land for a nursing college with a hostel for a total of 60 students. For classrooms, an area of over 23,200 sqft was required for four lecture halls, computer lab, multipurpose hall, library and other amenities. For the hostel, a 21,100 sq ft area was required for kitchen, recreational room, dining area and others. The lands were also identified and the information was passed on to the Directorate of Medical Education. So, it may be under processing."