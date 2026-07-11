Dharmapuri residents urge TN to set up nursing college

DHARMAPURI: With hundreds of students from Dharmapuri district aspiring to pursue nursing education every year, residents are demanding the state government to set up a new Government nursing college in the district. They also added that the college provide affordable education, advanced training and reduce financial burden on students from economically weaker sections and strengthen healthcare at the Dharmapuri medical college hospital.

The Dharmapuri Medical College is one of the key health care facilities in the region, with thousands of patients from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagir, Tirupattur and other districts coming here for treatment. However, healthcare professionals in Dharmapuri district claimed tha the lack of a nursing college in the district has deprived healthcare aspirants of the opportunity to get quality education, forcing them to invest in expensive private colleges or relocate to seek education. In a rural district like Dharmapuri, it places an immense burden on students and families.

Speaking on the subject, former MP of Dharmapuri, Dr R Senthil, a urologist, said, "In Dharmapuri, over the past few years, many have aspired to choose the healthcare profession primarily to serve the people. But unfortunately, the opportunities are scarce and competition is high. There are over four private nursing colleges and annually over 300 to 350 students are enrolled in these colleges. Most of them who pass out often lack basic knowledge in trauma care. Despite high fees in the institution, the quality of education is questionable. To truly train healthcare professionals, theoretical knowledge is alone not enough. Practical training is very limited in these institutes. So, a government nursing college could improve the quality of education and enhance the treatment offered at the medical college."