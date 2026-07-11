Doctors forum seeks TN quota in deemed universities

CHENNAI: The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has urged the union government to ensure that deemed-to-be universities surrender 50% of their MBBS seats to the state quota, arguing that the move is necessary to protect access to medical education for students from economically weaker sections.

The association said the recent conversion of some private medical colleges into deemed universities would result in more than 400 MBBS seats no longer being available under the government quota. It also warned that around 30 seats earmarked under the 7.5% reservation for government school students would be affected, reducing opportunities for disadvantaged aspirants.

In a statement, DASE alleged that the cnetre was moving towards the “institutionalisation, corporatisation and commercialisation” of medical education through the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. It claimed these measures had steadily eroded the powers of states in the field of medical education.