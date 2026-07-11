Driven by $1.5 TN vision, CM chairing dept-wise review meetings

CHENNAI: Setting sight on the TVK-led government’s goal of making Tamil Nadu a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through its ‘Vetri Tamizhagam’ vision, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has since July 2 been chairing a series of department-wise review meetings, a department secretary told TNIE.

“The Vetri Tamizhagam vision is nothing but the TVK government’s poll promises. The goal, however, is to reach the $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. We are asked to prepare the path to reach the goal through the schemes promised in the vision document,” the secretary said.

According to the official, each department has been asked to prepare a road map to reach the goal and give a timeline for every project in the vision document which could be rolled out in one-, three- and five-year phases.

Sources said departments are required to submit their presentations and sector-specific data to the chief minister’s office two days ahead of the scheduled review.

At each meeting, the department secretaries concerned walk the chief minister through a detailed presentation covering four broad heads—schemes proposed for implementation under the respective time frames; schemes identified as not feasible to implement, along with the reasons; existing flagship schemes and their current status; and the funding required for programmes that need to be rolled out immediately.