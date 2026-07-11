Driven by $1.5 TN vision, CM chairing dept-wise review meetings

CHENNAI: Setting sight on the TVK-led government’s goal of making Tamil Nadu a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through its ‘Vetri Tamizhagam’ vision, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has since July 2 been chairing a series of department-wise review meetings, a department secretary told TNIE.
“The Vetri Tamizhagam vision is nothing but the TVK government’s poll promises. The goal, however, is to reach the $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. We are asked to prepare the path to reach the goal through the schemes promised in the vision document,” the secretary said.
According to the official, each department has been asked to prepare a road map to reach the goal and give a timeline for every project in the vision document which could be rolled out in one-, three- and five-year phases.
Sources said departments are required to submit their presentations and sector-specific data to the chief minister’s office two days ahead of the scheduled review.
At each meeting, the department secretaries concerned walk the chief minister through a detailed presentation covering four broad heads—schemes proposed for implementation under the respective time frames; schemes identified as not feasible to implement, along with the reasons; existing flagship schemes and their current status; and the funding required for programmes that need to be rolled out immediately.
The 2036 vision exercise is building on the previous DMK government’s Vision 2030 blueprint that was drawn from the public and expert consultation exercise undertaken by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission as part of ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollungal’.
The current review is weighing against new economic goals, which include raising milk production from 3 crore litres per day to 4.5 crore litres, increasing organised-sector milk handling from 35% to 60%, expanding net sown area from 48.3 lakh hectares to 53.3 lakh hectares and double-cropped area from 14 lakh to 20 lakh hectares, hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030, construction of 4.06 lakh housing units by 2031, universal 24x7 potable water supply and 100% sewerage coverage in urban areas.
The last of the review meetings, which is likely to be held on July 22, is scheduled with the state planning commission.