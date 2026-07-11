Hyundai may move out of TN, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expressed concern over reports that South Korean shipbuilding major Hyundai has held investment talks with a minister in the AP government, raising fears that its proposed Rs 38,000 crore investment could move out of TN. He urged the state government to expedite its discussions with Hyundai and ensure the proposed investment remains in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami, in a post on X, said Hyundai, which had been investing in the state since the 1990s, exploring another destination reflects the TVK government’s failure to inspire investor confidence. He alleged that the government’s handling of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state investment promotion agency, has weakened the institution.Referring to reports that 10 officials have resigned from the agency, he questioned whether the government realises the adverse impact such developments could have on investments.

The AIADMK leader also attacked Industries Minister S Keerthana and said another reel would not be sufficient to bring investments to Tamil Nadu and called for appropriate action to stop investments from getting diverted to other states.