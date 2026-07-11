ICC formed, MKU to take action on harassment plaints

MADURAI: The Syndicate of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against several teaching and non-teaching staff over earlier allegations including sexual harassment, bribery and manipulation of examination marks. The university had earlier constituted separate inquiry committees to investigate each allegation.
According to sources, one professor has been charged with allegedly sexually harassing a student by inappropriately touching her. It seems his charges have been proved and he is likely to be suspended.
Following this, the varsity will take other proceedings based on the ICC report.
Another staff member is accused of demanding a bribe and withholding a research scholar’s fellowship.
In separate cases, a professor in the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) allegedly manipulated students’ marks after the publication of examination results, and a faculty member at the university college is accused of accepting bribes through UPI transactions.
The university also probed the alleged issuance of fake PSTM (Persons Studied in Tamil Medium) certificates, in which three persons were implicated. One of the accused has since died, while the other two are under suspension.
A case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against them is also pending.
The reports of the inquiry committees were placed before the recent Syndicate meeting, where members deliberated on the findings. Based on the reports, the Syndicate decided to initiate disciplinary action against the individuals concerned. Very soon action will be taken against them based on the committee reports and minutes approved by the syndicate members, added sources.