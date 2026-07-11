ICC formed, MKU to take action on harassment plaints

MADURAI: The Syndicate of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against several teaching and non-teaching staff over earlier allegations including sexual harassment, bribery and manipulation of examination marks. The university had earlier constituted separate inquiry committees to investigate each allegation.

According to sources, one professor has been charged with allegedly sexually harassing a student by inappropriately touching her. It seems his charges have been proved and he is likely to be suspended.

Following this, the varsity will take other proceedings based on the ICC report.

Another staff member is accused of demanding a bribe and withholding a research scholar’s fellowship.