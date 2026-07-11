Jobs for Karur victims’ kin must be temporary: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday permitted the state government to provide compassionate appointment to the family members of the victims of Karur stampede, which took place on September 27, 2025, on the condition that the appointments should only be on a temporary basis subject to judicial review.

Further, a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel suo motu impleaded the member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission and sought a report on the existing guidelines for grant of compassionate appointment, and whether the guidelines are satisfied in the present case. The judges directed the state to file counter affidavit before the prospective employees draw their salary. adding they would hear the matter on July 21.