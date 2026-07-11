Judge raps TN for sitting on nod to try IAS officers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to obtain sanction from the centre for prosecuting two IAS officers in connection with the alleged `98.25 crore tender irregularities in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations committed during the tenure of S P Velumani (AIADMK) as the minister for municipal administration and water supply department.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh – while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Jayaram Venkatesan, of Arappor Iyakkam, seeking to punish the DVAC officials for non-filing of charge sheet in the case of tender irregularities – noted that five years have gone and one election has come. Still, they have not obtained the sanction.

Stating that every politician knows nobody can touch them, the judge said, “On the one side, you are talking about rule of law but nothing happens, and on the other side, they are going on winning elections.” The judge directed the respondent authorities to place all the relevant documents before the court on July 17, and adjourned the hearing to the same date.