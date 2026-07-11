Tamil Nadu

Madras HC junks plea against Balaji’s election victory

The judge commented that if everyone is allowed to file election petitions, it will lead to flooding of such petitions after every election.
Madras HC
Madras HCFile Photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an election petition seeking declaration of former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji’s victory in the Coimbatore South Assembly seat as null and void. Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the plea, filed by Prakasam, on the ground that he was not a voter of the constituency.

The judge noted that section 81 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 provides for only the elector of the particular constituency to file such a petition. The judge commented that if everyone is allowed to file election petitions, it will lead to flooding of such petitions after every election.

Meanwhile, Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and directed him to reply to the petition filed by P Milany, a candidate, challenging his victory in the Assembly polls from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment. The judge granted three weeks for filing the reply after rectifying defects in the petition.

Madras HC