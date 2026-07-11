Madras High Court bars ECI from notifying bypolls to five seats

CHENNAI: In a significant order having political ramifications in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the Election Commission of India (ECI) from issuing notifications for holding by-elections to five of the Assembly constituencies which have fallen vacant following the resignations of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as MLA from Tiruchy East seat and four AIADMK legislators who defected to the TVK.

The interim order was passed by the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy.

The petitioner prayed for the court to bar the ECI from notifying the vacancies of Tiruchy East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur Assembly segments as “clear vacancies”, and from holding the bypolls until the election petitions, seeking to declare the victory of the successful candidates null and void, are decided by the court.

The bench said, “Till then (July 31) the first respondent/ ECI is restrained from issuing any notification for by-election in respect of the constituencies where the returned candidates resigned, as asserted in the writ petition.”

Advocate V R Shanmuganathan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that these constituencies cannot be declared “clear vacancies” and the by-elections cannot be held since the election petitions, filed under Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, challenging the victory of successful candidates are pending.