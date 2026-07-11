Madurai Bench of Madras HC proposes ban on funeral rituals in Thamirabarani, seeks public opinion

MADURAI: Shocked by reports that tonnes of clothes, footwear, glass articles, etc are being dumped in Thamirabarani river in the guise of performing obsequies, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tirunelveli district collector to announce to the public that the court is proposing to stop the practice and that it would like to hear all stakeholders before passing an order since the issue involved religious beliefs.

Observing that no one has the right to pollute a water body even in the name of religion, a special bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, which deals with cases relating to water bodies, invited suggestions from the district administration to solve the problem.

The bench gave the directions while hearing a petition filed by a man opposing eviction proceedings initiated against a mandapam situated in Ambasamduram taluk. During the hearing, the assistant executive engineer (WRO) of the Upper Thamirabarani sub-division told the court that thousands of devotees flock to the bathing ghats of Thamirabarani from Papanasam onwards to perform obsequies, which involved ritualistic discarding of used and unused garments, towels, clothes, slippers and other articles associated with the deceased. On occasions such as Aadi Amavasasai, pilgrims arrive in huge numbers to offer homage to their deceased forefathers, the official added.