Madurai Bench of Madras HC stays automated H-track driving tests across 10 RTOs

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Driving School Owners’ Welfare Association has urged the state government to immediately implement the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s interim order staying the pilot project of automated H-track driving tests for four-wheelers at 10 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Tamil Nadu and resume conventional manual tests until the tracks are modified.

In the interim order passed on July 8, Justice C Saravanan directed the Transport Department to suspend the automated H-track tests introduced on June 8 and reconsider the association’s request to widen the intermediate straight section of the track.

The association had moved the court on June 16, contending that the design of the automated H-track left very less space for manoeuvring the vehicle while reversing, making it difficult even for experienced drivers to complete the test successfully.

During the hearing, the court viewed a video demonstration of the automated testing track and observed that even a government-owned vehicle (Innova Crysta), driven by a licensed driver, would have failed the test. Further, the court remarked that the intermediate straight section provided “little or no scope for manoeuvring the vehicle” without touching the sensors. The matter has been posted for hearing on August 6.