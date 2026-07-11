Madurai Bench of Madras HC stays automated H-track driving tests across 10 RTOs

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Driving School Owners’ Welfare Association has urged the state government to immediately implement the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s interim order staying the pilot project of automated H-track driving tests for four-wheelers at 10 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Tamil Nadu and resume conventional manual tests until the tracks are modified.
In the interim order passed on July 8, Justice C Saravanan directed the Transport Department to suspend the automated H-track tests introduced on June 8 and reconsider the association’s request to widen the intermediate straight section of the track.
The association had moved the court on June 16, contending that the design of the automated H-track left very less space for manoeuvring the vehicle while reversing, making it difficult even for experienced drivers to complete the test successfully.
During the hearing, the court viewed a video demonstration of the automated testing track and observed that even a government-owned vehicle (Innova Crysta), driven by a licensed driver, would have failed the test. Further, the court remarked that the intermediate straight section provided “little or no scope for manoeuvring the vehicle” without touching the sensors. The matter has been posted for hearing on August 6.
The issue gained attention after the automated H-track was introduced at the Tiruchy West RTO on June 8. Data accessed by TNIE and published on June 29 showed a sharp increase in failures and absentees among applicants for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licences, with many opting to take their driving tests at RTOs where manual testing was available.
Association secretary A John Martin alleged that despite the interim order, automated tests were continuing at the RTOs. “Though it is only an interim order, the department should immediately begin implementing the directions by modifying the tracks. Until the required changes are completed, four-wheeler driving tests should be conducted on the conventional manual track so that applicants are not put to hardship,” he said.
A senior Transport Department official told TNIE that the process has already started. “A review meeting was held following the high court’s order. The dimensions of the automated H-tracks will be revised in line with the court’s observations, and necessary modifications will be carried out at the earliest,” the official said.
Testing Times
Pilot of automated H-tracks are conducted at RTOs in Marthandam, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore Central, Madurai North, Thoothukudi, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Sivaganga and Tiruchy West RTOs.