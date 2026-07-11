Man held three years after killing son over property tiff and dumping body in river

THENI: The CB-CID on Thursday arrested two persons, including a former district functionary of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old son and disposing of the body in the Mullaiperiyar river in 2023.

The arrested were identified as Balamurugan alias Vendharbala (50), a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam East district president, and Alexpandian (25) of Forest Road in Theni. Police are searching for another accused, Karuppaiah of Mullai Nagar, who is absconding.

According to police, Vendharbala was estranged from his first wife, Rajalakshmi, with whom he has a son, Srikanth (20), and two daughters. Rajalakshmi had been living separately in Samatharmapuram, while Vendharbala had remarried and was residing in MGR Nagar.

Police said disputes had arisen between Vendharbala and Srikanth over family issues and property. A case had also been registered against Vendharbala in 2023 following a complaint related to the dispute.

In September 2023, Srikanth went missing, following which Rajalakshmi lodged a complaint with the Theni police.