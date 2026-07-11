Man held three years after killing son over property tiff and dumping body in river

THENI: The CB-CID on Thursday arrested two persons, including a former district functionary of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old son and disposing of the body in the Mullaiperiyar river in 2023.
The arrested were identified as Balamurugan alias Vendharbala (50), a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam East district president, and Alexpandian (25) of Forest Road in Theni. Police are searching for another accused, Karuppaiah of Mullai Nagar, who is absconding.
According to police, Vendharbala was estranged from his first wife, Rajalakshmi, with whom he has a son, Srikanth (20), and two daughters. Rajalakshmi had been living separately in Samatharmapuram, while Vendharbala had remarried and was residing in MGR Nagar.
Police said disputes had arisen between Vendharbala and Srikanth over family issues and property. A case had also been registered against Vendharbala in 2023 following a complaint related to the dispute.
In September 2023, Srikanth went missing, following which Rajalakshmi lodged a complaint with the Theni police.
As the local police failed to trace him, Rajalakshmi filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. She later sought a CB-CID probe, following which the court directed the agency to investigate. Acting on the court’s directions issued in February, the CB-CID registered a case in April and launched an investigation.
During the probe, Alexpandian allegedly confessed that he, Vendharbala, and Karuppaiah had murdered Srikanth and disposed of the body in the Mullaperiyar River, police said.Based on the confession, police detained Vendharbala for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to the crime.
Police alleged that Vendharbala believed his son posed a threat to him after allegedly consulting an astrologer. They further claimed that Vendharbala, with the help of Karuppaiah, lured Srikanth on the pretext of helping him obtain a driving licence and purchase an autorickshaw.
Police said the accused allegedly murdered Srikanth near the Mullaperiyar riverbed at Vayalpatti and later disposed of the body in the river. Further investigation is underway.