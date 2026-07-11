Police open fire at suspect in ‘self-defence’, arrest him

TIRUNELVELI: An absconding accused in the murder of a father and a son near Veeravanallur was caught after the police had to fire a shot at him on Friday. Police said Krishnan, alias Ajith, (28) was shot by the police in his left leg in self-defence. He has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

“The police received a tip-off that Krishnan was hiding in a forest area near the 80-foot canal under Veeravanallur police station limits. He attacked a constable with a sickle when the police personnel attempted to arrest him. The constable received injuries on his left hand. In self-defence, Krishnan was shot in his left leg and arrested,” said police sources.

The injured constable also was admitted to the TvMCH.

The special team formed by Superintendent of Police Viswesh Balasubramaniam Shastri to nab the accused in the murder of C Kalimuthu and his son K Jayaraj has so far secured 14 people.

Two other accused in this case were earlier admitted to TvMCH with broken hands. The police claimed they were injured while attempting to escape.

The double murder took place near Moolachi village on June 2 over previous enmity.