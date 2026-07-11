Shops shut in Masinagudi over restrictions on movement of other district vehicles

NILGIRIS: Demanding the district administration allow tourists to travel to Udhagamandalam via Kalhatty Ghat Road and Masinagudi, over 150 shops, including hotels and medical stores, were shut in protest in and around Masinagudi on Friday.

Supporting the protest, agricultural labourers stayed away from work, while auto-rickshaw and call taxi services came to a halt. Over 150 tourist jeep operators also remained off the roads, urging the authorities to allow them to continue their operations.

The protesters said that after their earlier agitation, during which residents decided to hand over their Aadhaar cards to the district administration, vehicles registered in Kerala and Karnataka were permitted to use the Kalhatty Ghat Road via Masinagudi to reach Udhagamandalam about two weeks ago. Prior to that, only vehicles registered in the Nilgiris district were allowed to use the road.

Shopkeepers said their businesses had been severely affected following restrictions on vehicles using the Kalhatty Ghat Road.